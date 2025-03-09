 ‘I am not a fraudster’ – Ferguson

“I am not a fraudster. I haven’t done nothing illegal, and I don’t believe in scamming people,” entertainer and businessman, Rawle Ferguson, stated yesterday in response to his alleged involvement in the multi-million-dollar land fraud investigation.

Although he declined to give a further comment to the Sunday Stabroek about what happened in the matter, Ferguson said that he is waiting on the outcome of the investigation, expressing optimism that “I will be vindicated at the end of the day after the probe.”

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum on Friday confirmed that the entertainer and businessman had been arrested in relation to a multi-million-dollar land fraud and later released on bail.

Blanhum told Stabroek News that police are investigating a multi-million-dollar fraud where persons obtained money from the virtual complainant by pretending that they could acquire large portions of land for him.

It is alleged that Ferguson obtained portions of the money and as a consequence, he was arrested by investigators and questioned about his role.

Ferguson has so far cooperated fully with detectives. He was placed on substantial bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Thursday night, Ferguson spent hours at the Criminal Investigations Department on Vlissengen Road before being transported in a police vehicle to another location.