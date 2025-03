As it gears up for the start of gold mining operations in 2028, G Mining Ventures Inc (GMIN) has advertised for expressions of interest in the construction of a wharf facility along the Cuyuni River.

The wharf will service the Oko gold mining project in Region Seven.

An advertisement in yesterday’s Stabroek News said that the wharf is to be 20m wide by 38m long, utilizing 20m long sheet piles. The estimated construction period for the wharf and associated facilities is six months.