PNCR, AFC still deadlocked on presidential candidate

Following another round of talks last week between the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) on coalescing for the upcoming general elections, sources say that some headway has been made but not on a presidential candidate.

As they prepare for another round of negotiations this week with a countdown to the March 31st deadline for a deal, both sides are optimistic.

“Dealing with the issue of who will be the presidential candidate is the elephant in the room, so what we are doing is trying to work out other factors and will come to that… because as is there is no change,” one source told the Sunday Stabroek.