Ram blisters gov’t over Access to Information Act

Commentator Christopher Ram on Friday castigated the government over the Access to Information Act and the attitude of its Commissioner of Information.

In his Road to First Oil column in Stabroek News, Ram said that for a decade and more since the Act was passed in 2011, this right to information has been treated with contempt. He said that the Office of the Commissioner of Information’s ongoing obstructionism reflects more than a question of competence – “it is a deliberate affront to transparency and accountability”.