Sophia suspect escapes from GPH while under guard

A police constable is under close arrest after a 28-year-old patient, Akeem Braithwaite, of Lot 498 ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, escaped yesterday while under police guard in the male surgical ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).
This is according to a police report which stated that Braithwaite was hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital for gunshots he sustained in a shooting that occurred on March 1, at ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown. Braithwaite was under guard because police wished to question him concerning several robberies.