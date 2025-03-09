Warrant Officers, Senior Non-Commissioned Officers role ‘indispensable’ says Brigadier

-as Annual Conference 2025 opens

Warrant Officers (WOs) and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) gathered last week for their 2025 Annual Conference which serves as a critical forum for assessing the efficient use of resources, evaluating training objectives, reviewing project progress, and conducting a thorough analysis of all units of the Force, a GDF release stated on Thursday.

The conference, held under the theme, “Transforming the Force to Better Confront the Nation’s Present and Future Challenges by Enhancing its Awareness, Adaptability, and Agility,” provides an opportunity for senior enlisted leaders to reflect on past performance while charting the course for the future. It also underscores the evolving demands of national defence and the need for a proactive, responsive, and resilient military force.