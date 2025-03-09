GOAL and ISDC

The GOAL scholarships programme was launched with great fanfare in 2021, and generally speaking was well received although reservations were expressed about the by-passing of the University of Guyana. The project involved the awarding of 20,000 free online scholarships over five years at five tertiary institutions: the Indira Gandhi Open University, the Jain ‘Deemed to Be’ University, the University of Applied Sciences, the University of the Southern Caribbean and the University of the West Indies Open Campus. A total of 80 programmes was on offer from Certificate level up to PhD, entailing periods ranging from two months to three years.

What was not made clear at the time was that for an unknown number of courses GOAL was not negotiating directly with the academic institutions which offered them, but was operating through an intermediary, namely, ISDC. All of this emerged after students who were enrolled in courses they understood were being provided by the University of Staffordshire through the ISDC Pathway raised concerns about their validity.

Staffordshire was not on the original list of universities associated with the programme, and students told this newspaper that their courses had begun in September 2024. Their suspicions were aroused, however, after the Staffordshire logo did not appear either on the emails they received regarding their enrolment, or on the course materials and presentations. The latter only carried the name of ISDC, and while the emails were headed ‘Staffordshire University, London UK,’ the address was ‘[email protected].’

This was a master’s programme which ran between September and December, with classes being held every Wednesday evening from 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm

via Microsoft Teams. Some students, however, noticed that while the lecturers seemed to be teaching in what appeared to be the morning, that did not correspond to the time in the UK, which is four hours ahead of Guyana during the months when GMT is in operation, and five hours ahead in British Summer Time. Had they been in England, therefore, they would have been lecturing in the middle of the night. The students noticed too that the lecturers had Asian accents which raised the probability that the instructors were based in India.

The denouement came after the University of Staffordshire denied any affiliation with GOAL. In an email to this newspaper as well as students it said:

“We would like to make you aware that courses currently displayed on the GOAL Academy website, in association with ISDC, are not authorised by Staffordshire University. We are actively investigating this matter.” This university has now been removed as an option for GOAL awardees.

So how did this fiasco come about? Professor Jacob Opadeyi who heads the GOAL project was less than enlightening when he spoke to Stabroek News on Wednesday. His explanation was that a change in Staffordshire’s management might have been to blame, although as reported, this newspaper could find no indication of a recent change. Even if there had been one, that in and of itself could not have invalidated a contract with the institution. Furthermore, it was clear to SN from what the university had emailed that there had never been any official affiliation between it, GOAL and ISDC.

However, the Professor said he had attended a meeting at Staffordshire with ISDC and they had agreed to work together. Whether this discussion was translated into a formal document of course is entirely another matter. Which brings us back to ISDC, with the GOAL Director explaining that the agreement with Staffordshire was between the university and ISDC Learning, not GOAL.

So why, this newspaper asked him, was GOAL working with a third party? He replied, “It is common now that we have an educational agency that we negotiate a volume discount, so it’s because of the volume discount that we are getting.” As a profit-making company ISDC will have to be paid for its services, and the Professor acknowledged that GOAL paid it tuition fees which then worked with Staffordshire on how these should be divided. He would not reveal exactly how much had been paid by the Government of Guyana, although he assured that money already paid would be refunded if the programme was discontinued.

ISDC in one form or another has a plethora of websites, none of which is particularly informative in any detailed sense. It has three addresses, the main one in the UK and two others in Kerala and Karnataka. Where the English address is concerned – The Old Court House, Hughenden Road, Buckinghamshire ‒ we reported that according to Google Maps this is registered to “Risk Management Security Services.” A word of caution is in order here. The company’s websites omit an important location detail. Companies House, where all British-based companies are required to be registered, lists the official address as “Ground Floor, The Old Court House …”

It is likely, therefore, that the property is in the hands of Risk Management and that ISDC has an office on the ground floor.

The company does publicise that “We are very active in India” and has links with Jain University. This is in addition to its advertised associations with various British universities.

There have been no further disclosures from Professor Opadeyi, and Minister Priya Manickchand has been studiously silent. But there are some serious questions that need to be answered if the whole programme is not to fall into disrepute. Where the Staffordshire matter is concerned, just what due diligence was done, if any, to ensure that a bona fide agreement between ISDC and the university was in place, or did the GOAL Director just take the company’s word for it?

And with regard to the larger question, what due diligence was done on ISDC itself? Have there been problems with the other courses, as has been suggested by some of our letter writers, which haven’t come fully to light as yet?

How much money was paid by the Government of Guyana to the company, both in terms of the Staffordshire deception and in relation to programmes at other institutions? Why did GOAL not negotiate its own volume discount, rather than go through a money-making entity and how much has been lost as a consequence of this?

Then there is the matter of the educational deceit. Which institution was teaching the Staffordshire awardee students, and what were they being taught? What is their position in terms of certification now, and how does GOAL propose to make amends for this? Furthermore, have there been other educational sleights of hand, which might raise questions about the qualifications of more awardees following different courses? What due diligence was done on the quality of the instruction being offered to students, at least in the case of the less well-known institutions?

Clearly two things are required: First an audit, because this programme involves vast sums of taxpayer money and there should be accountability especially in view of the questions which have arisen; and secondly, a comprehensive educational review of what is on offer and from where, to ensure it is of a standard required. Surely the Staffordshire shambles is not “the development of the country’s human capacity on a national scale” which Minister Manickchand had in mind.