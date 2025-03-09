Finance Ministry must confirm whether it has provided relevant data on oil taxes for EITI reports

Dear Editor,

Guyana became a member of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) on October 25, 2017. Since then, the country has been expected to adhere to EITI standards by disclosing key financial data related to its extractive industries.

The Oil and Gas Governance Network Guyana (OGGN) has consistently raised concerns about the lack of transparency regarding tax payments made by the Government of Guyana on behalf of ExxonMobil and its partners, as stipulated in the 2016 Petroleum Agreement, more commonly known as the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). In a series of letters published in Stabroek News (February 16, February 23, and March 2, 2025), we have highlighted the urgent need for full disclosure of these payments.

Specifically, OGGN has asked the Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Godfrey Statia, and the Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Vickram Bharrat, for public confirmation on whether the government has made tax payments on behalf of ExxonMobil and its partners. We refer to our letters of February 23 and March 2, 2025, which provide a detailed listing of our requests directed at these officials. Despite these efforts, the public has yet to receive a response on this critical issue.

The EITI Standard calls for comprehensive reporting of all material financial flows in the extractive sector, including government-paid taxes on behalf of companies. To uphold transparency and accountability in Guyana’s oil and gas sector, the Ministry of Finance must confirm whether it has provided relevant data on these payments for the EITI reports. Specifically, the public deserves detailed answers to the following:

1. What specific details has the Ministry of Finance disclosed regarding tax payments made by the Government of Guyana on behalf of ExxonMobil and its partners for inclusion in EITI reports?

2. For the EITI reports of 2020, 2021, and 2022, what specific information has the Ministry of Finance provided regarding these tax payments, and how has this been reflected in the reports?

3. What measures has the Ministry implemented to enhance transparency regarding these payments, and how do they align with international best practices in extractive sector governance?

The Ministry of Finance plays a key role in this process by providing financial data on revenues collected from the extractive sector, including taxes, royalties, and other payments. Its contributions are crucial for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of financial disclosures in these reports. Transparency in this matter is essential to maintaining public trust in the management of Guyana’s natural resources.

The management of Guyana’s oil wealth is of national importance, and citizens must be assured that every dollar is accounted for in a transparent manner. Full disclosure of these payments will help strengthen public trust and reinforce Guyana’s commitment to good governance in the extractive sector.

Dr. Ashni Singh serves as the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service. In this capacity, he oversees the functions of the Ministry of Finance. We call on Dr. Singh to publicly clarify this matter and provide the necessary transparency that Guyanese citizens rightfully expect.

Sincerely,

Andre Brandli

Janette Bulkan

Kenrick Hunte

Darshanand Khusial

For the Oil and Gas Governance Network Guyana (OGGN) (www.oggn.org)