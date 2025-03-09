Mae’s Schools insurance negligence raises serious legal and ethical concerns

Dear Editor,

The recent fire that destroyed Mae’s Schools in Georgetown has left over 1,000 students and staff displaced, but what is even more troubling is the revelation that the institution had been operating without finalized insurance coverage. This negligence raises serious legal and ethical concerns that demand urgent scrutiny.

First and foremost, the school’s failure to secure proper insurance coverage is a blatant disregard for its duty of care to students and staff. Schools are entrusted with the safety of those in their charge, and a disaster of this magnitude should have been planned for, not met with the shocking reality that no financial safety net was in place.

Beyond negligence, there is also a question of regulatory compliance. Under Guyana’s 2014 Education Bill, private schools are required to have liability insurance. If Mae’s Schools failed to meet this legal requirement, then serious consequences should follow—not just fines, but a full review of how the school was allowed to operate under such conditions.

For the affected families, legal action must be considered. A class action lawsuit would provide a pathway for parents to seek compensation for the disruption in their children’s education while also holding the school accountable for its oversight. Furthermore, such a lawsuit would set a precedent, ensuring that no other institution takes such reckless risks with the lives and futures of its students.

As the community rallies to support displaced students, we must not let this issue fade without demanding accountability. The authorities, the school’s administration, and all relevant stakeholders must answer for this failure. If we allow such negligence to go unchecked, we risk setting a dangerous precedent for private education in Guyana.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard