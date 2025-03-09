​Dear Editor,

As an impartial spectator, it has become quite clear to me, many Guyanese are unfamiliar with the border issues facing the nation ,which in part stems from past and present governments’ failure to inform students commencing at the primary school level about these border issues and the country’s landscape.

During the colonial era of the 1950s there was a Radio Programme known as People, Places and Things where students sat in open classrooms and listened to the programme that dealt with certain aspects of the history and geography of British Guiana now known as Guyana in such a way that encouraged the student to acquire a wider interests and to provide useful general knowledge of their country to others including the children at home or abroad.

Oral History is a lost art that must be reinstituted in the school system for the nation motto – “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” to survive as one.

Sincerely,

Clairmonte A. (Fito) Griffith.