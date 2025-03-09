Mr Jagdeo’s conduct is unbecoming

Dear Editor,

In every society there is a calculus of rights and duties which rational human beings use to settle their disputes. I must say that the Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo is correct in outlining what it means to be sanctioned in accordance with the OFAC Guidelines. But at the end of the day the Mohammeds are citizens of Guyana and it is the duty of the Government of Guyana to protect its citizens, not denigrate them and make fun of them at the pleasure of a foreign government.

The Vice President must understand, he is the most powerful man in Guyana and with power comes responsibilities. His behaviour at his weekly press conferences seeking to belittle, disparage and ridicule everyone he does not agree with reduces him to a spoilt brat.

If we are to follow his attitude, many can respond with comments that his behaviour has rendered him into a liability of the PPP and if Dr Ali only garners a minority government, it will be primarily because of these weekly rants and raves on the part of Jagdeo. What I can say in his past life Dr. Jagan disagreed with many, but never in his life history has he acted as childish as Jagdeo. Neither Burnham, Peter D’ Aguiar, Balram Singh Rai, Gunraj Kumar, Janet Jagan, Leslie Ramsammy, Ravi Dev, Desmond Hoyte, Walter Rodney or any other historical political leaders.

This sense of stubbornness and lack of intelligence at these weekly comedy show in Freedom House has to stop.

Would it not be better for him to list out all of the completed projects done by his party? So a point of massive celebrate, the party issued 40,000 houselots over four years but the glitter of all of it fades because there are many Guyanese families who are victims of having to pay an additional $150,000 per houselot to enable the crooks in the system to purchase properties in the USA, Canada, UK, Trinidad and in Guyana totalling more than US$8 million. But when faced with his own “jumbies”, what does Jagdeo say, “I asked for an explanation and a credible one was given to me”. Now one of my cousins was a victim and do you think she and her family will think that the PPP was good to them? No, they know who they had to pay in the Ministry of Housing and they know which PPP politician and senior public servant was getting a cut out of that cash and thus they made it clear to me, they cannot be loyal to the PPP since the PPP did not give them anything, the PPP actually robbed them of $150,000 before they could have gotten their houselot.

Jagdeo must understand, with the right to rule, he must also own the responsibility to take care of all Guyanese. That he and his Ministers have not done and to make matters worse, he continues to cuss down his fellow Guyanese. Why doesn’t he cuss down Exxon for what they are doing to Guyana which is worse than what the Mohammeds have done? Has Exxon paid its taxes to Guyana? Should Exxon be also sanctioned?

