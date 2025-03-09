The two Donalds and Cuba

Dear Editor,

The recent letter by our Donald is at odds with the position of America’s Donald. Their views on Cuba could not be further apart and their opposing views are also very intense and emotionally charged. Our Donald does not want to turn his back on an old friend who has supported our country during difficult times. A true friend when we were in need. Whereas America’s Donald is in the midst of a very serious crisis with Russia due to the conflict with Ukraine and he is trying to avoid another world war. Not too long ago Russia had military vessels in Cuban waters, which eventually went to Venezuelan waters. America’s Donald has called upon countries to not use Cuban medical services or risk losing American visas. This brings to mind the current discussion between the Mohameds and former President Dr. Jagdeo. However, during his most recent press conference Dr. Jagdeo did not discuss the recent comments by former President Ramotar on Cuba. PNCR elder Hamilton Green did however show support for former President Ramotar’s position on the topic. The question yet to be answered is whether the country’s current position on Cuba is inflexible to the point that the government is willing to remain close to Cuba even at the risk of jeopardizing the future of all Guyanese? Based on Dr. Jagdeo’s position on the Mohameds and their current U.S. sanctions, one would expect a decision by the government to walk away from Cuba. This would be a decision based on personal gain.

On the other hand, CRG recommends that we consider what is at stake, which is a World War. A decision based on our National Security and world peace should encourage us to stay amicable towards Cuba, but without breaching our relationship with the U.S. and their request to not use Cuba’s medical services. Russia’s involvement at this moment makes it difficult to do otherwise. If a lasting peace in Ukraine is achieved and global tensions subside, then it will be possible to help broker peace between our old friend and our new ally.

As for the differing positions between the two Donalds on the Palestinian people, this is a divide that can only be bridged if Israel and the Palestinian people can achieve a lasting peace. Something which does not appear to be anywhere on the horizon.

If we as a country decide to champion the causes of others who may be weak and downtrodden, we must also be willing to make the necessary sacrifices that could leave us vulnerable as a nation without the expectation of garnering assistance from others, including those who we choose to risk it all to help. Our national interests will never always align with the interests of other nations. It is important that we first consider what is important to our people before deciding our foreign policies. We must also remember that charity starts at home and that one man’s meat is another man’s poison.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana