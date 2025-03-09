DCB U-17 50-Over Cricket … West Demerara, East Coast tally wins

West Demerara and East Coast registered easy victories when the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) U-17 Inter-Association 50-Over Championship continued yesterday.
Staged at the Transport Sports Club ground, Thomas Lands, West Demerara defeated Upper Demerara by 27 runs.
Batting first, West Demerara was bowled out for 172 in 43.2 overs. Arvin Suknandand top scored with 34 runs, which was highlighted by four boundaries, while Murali Seodat and Parmeshwar Ram were the next best scorers with 29 and 28 runs, respectively.