Activist and weaver Alma O’Connell prioritises women, development

Women and community development activist, and Wapichan weaver Alma O’Connell of Maruranau Village in South Rupununi is engaged in many activities in her community and in the wider district to give women and girls in particular exposure to develop and to represent themselves.

“I have a few young women under my wings. I try to give them exposure to conferences so that when I leave, there are young people who will replace me. I’m involved in a lot of activities, especially developmental. I’ve been helping a lot of small groups for the past 30 years, mainly voluntarily. My focus is really livelihoods and food self-sufficiency,” O’Connell, a domestic violence survivor told Stabroek Weekend in a recent interview from her home in Mararunau.

She added, “I want our youths to learn about what we have in our backyard. To preserve the knowledge of our elders and learn the science of what we have. We have a beautiful community with many resources. We are blessed to be in Maruranau which is at the edge of the rainforest which we are fighting to preserve. To the west we have the beautiful rolling savannahs. We are on the other side of the Kanuku Mountains.”