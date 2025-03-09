Emanuel Lasker: a famous middle gamer

Many of the chess games which I have replayed were decided in the middle game; either from material advantages, passed pawns, successful combinations or unimaginative blunders. In chess literature there have been many prolific middle-game players. For Guyanese, one of the most outstanding was the school teacher Maurice Broomes. Before my time there was H O E Barker, English-speaking Caribbean champion. Both were dynamic middle gamers. Currently, there is Loris Nathoo who emerges sometimes with a few robust and crushing combinations.

Internationally there were and are a few players who unleashed lethal combinations which made headlines and made them famous. They were world champs Emanuel Lasker of Germany, Russia’s Alexander Alekhine, Mikhail Tal, and Garry Kasparov and America’s Bobby Fischer. There are many others but today I will briefly feature Lasker.