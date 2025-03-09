Guyana seeks measures from the ICJ to block Venezuela

Venezuela’s most recent belligerent act, the unprovoked and aggressive intrusion into Guyana’s maritime space, attracted widespread condemnation, including from the United States. This atrocity is certainly intended to intimidate Guyana and to escalate tensions. It may also well be that with a US company, Exxon, with partners, engaged in extracting oil from within Guyana’s EEZ, one of Venezuela’s objectives was to send a message to the US that it can create trouble in this region after the US terminated Chevron’s licence. Venezuela has got its answer in the US’s condemnation.
Trending
Mohamed family to take legal action over GRA’s $900m claim
Businesswoman murdered in Trinidad had migrated from Guyana with nothing to her name – daughter
Corentyne fisherman stabbed to death
Negligence, mismanagement at T&HD to be addressed – Edghill
Brazilian woman charged over $26.2m gold purchase, granted $75,000 bail
PPP/C MP, supporters in shouting match with Azruddin Mohamed team at Lima Sands
Aranaputa NDC signs mining agreement with foreign company
Still a long way to go for women’s equality