Diana Chapman is Soca Monarch ‘finally’

Diana Chapman achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching the coveted 2025 Soca Monarch crown in her hometown of Linden with her electrifying song, “Welcome to My Home.” After years of perseverance, Chapman’s victory marks a triumphant moment not only for herself but also for aspiring female soca artists in Guyana.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek News, Chapman shared her emotions about her long-awaited triumph. Recalling the moment her name was announced, she expressed her initial thoughts in just one word: “Finally.”

Chapman’s journey to the crown was not an easy one. She had come close several times, with three second-place finishes and a third-place in previous years. “I have been trying for years to be that female to win Soca Monarch, and after three second-place and one third-place finish, it was a surreal feeling,” she admitted.