Eye on Art

Saris, memory, and the kali pani – Suchitra Mattai

“Exodus”, 2019, vintage saris from around the world, rope net, 15’ x 45,’ (Crystal Bridges Museum Collection) Photo: https://suchitramattaiart.com/
“Exodus”, 2019, vintage saris from around the world, rope net, 15’ x 45,’ (Crystal Bridges Museum Collection) Photo: https://suchitramattaiart.com/
By

For some time now, I have been returning to Suchitra Mattai’s work intrigued by the richly coloured and textured works that evoke the East. My intrigue has also been fuelled by the materiality and scale of her sculptures and installations. Mattai was born in Guyana in 1973 and moved to Canada with her family at a young age. Nonetheless, by her own accounts, she grew up connected to Guyana, particularly through her family’s history of indentureship, return to India, and subsequent re-migration to British Guiana. As a consequence of drawing on origins, the content of Mattai’s work is intimately grounded, narrative, and historical, while being conflated with memory and mythologising that can emerge from efforts at remembering.

Trending