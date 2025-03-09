Surviving stagnation

There are some lessons and facts in this universe that are like the waves which wash the shore every few seconds. They reappear in our lives time and again to remind us of their existence. Yet, their constant reappearance does not, in any way, reduce the weight of the truths they carry. These waves speak to us every time they reach the shores, and we have no choice but to stop and listen. Nevertheless, just like to those who live near the beach, the sound of the waves melts into the daily atmosphere and we may eventually stop paying attention to the truths being taught to us. That is, until a huge wave crashes at our very doorstep.

Life is a journey through a tumultuous path of successes, failures, obstacles and breakthroughs. Throughout this journey, our emotions and thoughts guide the oars that control the direction of our movement.

At some moments, it is inevitable that our emotions keep us anchored to the same spot for a long period of time. It is easy for us to believe that most people are defeated by the failures or losses in their lives. The truth is, the most difficult part of life to survive is the periods of stagnation. Being stagnant or stuck at the same stage of our lives is truly the most difficult period to survive. It is a time when hopelessness and darkness sink the deepest. Yet, as human beings have proven time and again, there is truly nothing we cannot survive.

One of the greatest examples of sheer resilience and human willpower lies in Nelson Mandela, the first president of South Africa and a prominent anti-apartheid activist. He was jailed for 27 years for his various roles in the fight against the apartheid system. In jail, he suffered hard work, illness and even isolation. For 27 years, he was removed from a world that he had been fighting to make better. For 27 years, he was forced to remain stagnant. Yet in his book he wrote, “As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison.”

Only a few years after he was released, he received the Nobel Peace Prize and became the first president of South Africa. Not only did he survive his period of stagnation, but he ensured that he left it behind as he went forward to continue changing the world. Nelson Mandela did not survive stagnation using extraordinary strategies or with special techniques. Instead, he simply built his own community of people who shared similar ideas and spent his time planning for the future and looking for the good in people. It was the simple practice of hope, optimism and perseverance that manifested itself in the legendary story of Nelson Mandela.

As we face our own small battles and periods of stagnation, we may be surprised to find that the answers to our problems lie in the simplest messages that we hear every single day. We may find that the simple practice of hoping and persevering will serve to be the fuel to the vessels that will carry us through life.