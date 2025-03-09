National Budget 2025, NRF operations, oil production and export

Introduction

This week’s column focuses on the microeconomic features [the operations and behaviour of economic agents, entities and businesses], involved in Guyana’s crude oil production and export as reported in the 2025 National Budget. I begin with its reporting on the NRF as indicated in last week’s column. Much of the micro data on oil produced, oil exported, and the oil shared between the Owner [Government] and Contractor [Exxon Mobil and its partners] are reported through the NRF.

Situating the NRF

The NRF, which was created back in 2019, [the year of First Oil] was later replaced with enhanced terms by legislation in 2021. It came into operation in its new form on January 1, 2022. The new Act has been heralded by the IMF as: “one of the most significant steps taken to bring greater accountability and transparency in the management of Guyana’s oil resources’.