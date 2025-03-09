Rented residential properties must be fit for human habitation

– What this means and what are your options

The concept of “fit for human habitation” is an essential legal principle in landlord-tenant law. It ensures that residential properties meet minimum standards of safety, sanitation, and habitability.

In the Commonwealth Caribbean, including Guyana, this principle is informed by both statutory provisions and common law principles, designed to protect tenants from substandard living conditions.

In Guyana, landlord and tenant relationships are primarily governed by common law principles and statutory provisions.

Importantly, section 44 of the Landlord and Tenant Act, Cap 61:01, Laws of Guyana states that where there is a lease for three or more years, the law will imply an obligation upon a landlord to keep the property being rented in good habitable condition and fit for human habitation from the time it is rented to the end of the tenancy.

This means that even if this condition is not in the tenancy agreement, the obligation still falls upon the landlord in such leases.

However, if the lease is for less than three years, there must be an express term in the tenancy agreement stating the obligation to apply.

What does this obligation require

This obligation can manifest itself in many ways, but it is generally intended to ensure that the tenant is not forced to live in substandard living conditions.

For example, an apartment infested with roaches, or any vermin can be seen as unfit for human habitation due to the presence of the vermin and the possibility of disease.

An apartment with a roof that leaks significantly during rains can also be seen as unfit for human habitation due to the difficulties this can cause, especially if the leaks affect bedding and electrical appliances.

Finally, a landlord who rents a property but also owns adjacent property that leaks toxic chemicals onto the property rented for residential purposes may also be guilty of breaching this obligation.

Lesser issues, such as dilapidated fences, or broken tiles in an apartment may not meet the standard needed to breach this obligation.

Enforcement and tenant remedies

Tenants who occupy properties that are unfit for human habitation have limited but important legal remedies:

Withholding Rent

Although not explicitly provided for in statute, courts in common law jurisdictions have sometimes upheld tenants’ rights to withhold rent if a property is deemed uninhabitable. This rent can be used to rectify the issue (where possible) and then deducted from rent owed to the landlord. For this to happen, the landlord must be given written notice, and must ignore that notice.

Legal Action

Tenants may also sue landlords in court to compel them to fix the issue or seek a remedy ending the lease if the issue is extremely untenable.

Guyana’s laws therefore operate to protect tenants from unsafe living conditions.