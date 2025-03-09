Music Unlimited: Bridging cultures and elevating live performances

Live music is more than just sound; it’s an experience. And for Music Unlimited, it’s about creating moments that people remember long after the final note is played. Sitting down with Christian Silvers, the director of Music Unlimited Studios, it’s clear that this isn’t just another band — it’s a movement.

Fusion

“We’re bringing a Cuban band to Guyana for Easter weekend!” Silvers announces with excitement. “We’ve already booked them for a jazz event where they’ll be performing alongside our very own Latin Trio band.”

This collaboration isn’t just about entertainment; it’s a strategic move to deepen the musical exchange between Guyanese and Cuban artists. The members of the Latin Trio have already played alongside Cuban musicians in various settings, but now the focus is on pushing the entire band into the spotlight.