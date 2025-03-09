Reclaiming Le Repentir Cemetery

Geoffrey Wheating is the Great Grandson of Carl Wieting, founder of Wieting & Richter and the Great Great Grandson of Manoel Gonsalves, founder of CM Gonsalves and JP Santos.

It is great to see some movement, finally, on Le Repentir Cemetery – friends are sending me the links to the various articles, as I’m in the UK at present. I was appalled by what I saw in Georgetown, when last over in November – more rubbish than garden city and with the very conscious feeling, that it wasn’t safe! And yet, we all live in a fabulous country – whose peoples are renowned for being open, warm and generous.

Walking at times, gave me the same feeling I used to experience in New York and interestingly, their key to creating a sense of pride of place, was to first get their public spaces sorted and then be tough on crime – no one ever walked in Central Park at dusk and I am told that most, in Georgetown, would shy away from walking across the Parade Ground at a similar time. And the worst, most appalling area of all, has to be Le Repentir Cemetery. I met so many people; adults who wouldn’t go there for fear of being mugged; who haven’t paid their respects to their fathers, mothers, sons and daughters, for ten/twelve years. Some who had never been there, at all, or wouldn’t know where to look to find their father’s grave. It’s utterly shocking – no other word for it.

I strongly believe that if a country can’t look after its dead, how can we trust it to manage our future?

Le Repentir is consecrated land – land owned by the people for the people – the City’s cemetery. Historically it was regarded as the county’s cemetery; a cemetery that uniquely, represents every religious denomination present, buried or remembered there. Its scale and presence in the landscape befits a country with as rich a history as ours.

There is a well-known saying… “The farther back you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see” and yet, we are ignoring our history – the history, that is buried at Le Repentir. These weren’t just colonial administrators, seemingly much reviled in certain quarters today, but people from Barbados, China, India, Portugal, Germany, Scotland, Holland and England, amongst others! People like my father and mother’s families, who came here from Germany and Portugal and helped to build the country to be a commercial powerhouse and the most beautiful City in the Caribbean. Where has our pride of place gone?

If the Botanic Gardens are viewed as the lung of the City by the much lorded Kings Foundation- assisted “regeneration,” Le Repentir has to be its soul. A space that should be safe, to be enjoyed and cherished; somewhere of and for remembrance. That’s why I started talking to everyone who would listen and hatching the project to demonstrate the viability and social value that would result, by our reclaiming our City’s cemetery. It is a project that really does need to be phased and properly managed. It’s why I met with His Worship, Mayor Alfred Mentore who was very supportive and introduced me to the Ministry of Public Works and their senior and deputy engineers. It’s why I met on site, with the deputy city engineer and with the security firm, Control Risks, to understand the four D’s approach to securing the first phase running down from the Sexton’s office.

We agreed then, that the drainage needed to be cleared/the culverts located etc. Then the site properly secured and the rubbish cleared, before we start to clear the undergrowth and trees growing out of tombs! It’s why I am going to the UK’s National Archives at Kew, to try and locate the engineer drawings of the Cemetery, as we seem to have lost most of those historical documents. It’s also why I commissioned an aerial video and photography, to properly illustrate the extent of the issue; if only it looked like the picture I keep seeing in the recent articles!

So I am thrilled to hear that our Parliament is discussing this and that there may now be a proper focus – hopefully, not as bad a one as the man who came to clear the trees and used petrol, blowing up some tombs on the way! But it’s a start and one, that every member of Parliament of every party should get behind; because your people do care about where they live and they care passionately, about their dead! It’s such a low hanging fruit, I can’t understand why it hasn’t been done before.

And as for my own family graves? Well, they have all been desecrated. Four generations, including my father, TS (Tommy) Wheating and brother, Jack. All the Wieting marble memorial crosses and plinths were stolen four years ago. Some say, they’re in someone’s collection of historical artifacts. If so, you know who you are – we’d love to have them back.