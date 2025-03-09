‘The Monkey’ fails to satisfy as horror or as comedy

Director Osgood Perkins’ last feature, 2024’s horror-mystery “Longlegs”, benefitted from an excellent ad campaign identifying it as one of the scariest contemporary films. The occult mystery did not quite live up to those promises. Still, there were enough elements of genuine terror and dread in it that made me curious about his new venture – an adaptation of a Stephen King short story about a toy monkey with the power to cause random and gruesome deaths in its proximity. The opening of “The Monkey”, which features a pilot urgently trying to get rid of a toy monkey that he promises will bring chaos and tragedy piques the interest. The monkey is a grinning thing with raised arms, and the camera gains much mileage in eerily emphasising its potential malevolence. A key in the back, when turned, will cause the monkey to begin drumming. When the drumming stops, death comes.

Perkins’ camera knows how to turn the image of the eerily smiling monkey into something foreboding and in that opening when the drumming ends a sudden act of violence with a harpoon gun immediately draws us into the carnage that comes from the toy. As the pilot desperately tries to destroy the toy at that moment, there’s a brief suggestion that the off-kilter weirdness of “The Monkey” might be just the kind of relaxed departure from “Longlegs” that finds Perkins at work in a wheelhouse he is more adept at. Alas, “The Monkey” soon changes from its heady opening which promises something zanily beguiling, and instead veers into something senselessly unimaginative.

After the opening, we settle into our actual story surrounding a pair of two boys and their single mother Lois (Tatiana Maslany). Hal and Bill Shelburn live with their mother after being abandoned by their father. Lois veers between caustic truisms and earnest homemaker, both resentful and wistful about her husband’s disappearance. The two boys are given little character identifications other than the fact that Hal is a nervous homebody and Bill is a tyrannical bully – neither characterisation is given much attention beyond that. While surveying their absent father’s belongings, hidden in a closet in their home, the boys find the monkey from the opening sequence. That grinning thing with raised arms. Naturally, the boys turn the key and naturally, death comes. The first of these deaths – a gruesome restaurant mishap keys us into the fact that it’s not just that the monkey’s drumming portends death, but it portends deaths of the most gruesome and chaotic kinds. Like a cobra to the neck, where no other cobras exist. Or a hibachi knife slicing off a neck. That kind of thing. A kind of “Final Destination” pugnaciousness but amped up to the nth degree.

When Bill’s bullying becomes too much for Hal he turns the key, hoping the dreaded monkey can take requests. When the arm of the monkey comes down, emphatically proving that this is not the kind of death toy that comes with requests, the boys’ lives are suddenly hurled into unspeakable tragedy. When they realise that no matter how much they try to get rid of the toy it only returns, the boys concoct a plan to keep it hidden for good. We flash forward to 25 years in the future, with both boys changed by the tragedy of their childhood. When it appears that the childhood monkey has returned with its sweeping deaths, the estranged siblings find themselves thrust into each other’s lives again and so “The Monkey” continues.

The strangest thing about “The Monkey” is how little seems to happen in its 98 minutes running time. We spent about a third of the film with the boys and when we move from 1999 to 2024, we spend most of our time with Hal and his estranged son – an accidental pregnancy that Hal has steered clear of in hopes of protecting him. Perkins is excited to show off his bevy of strange ways to die and there’s a noticeable lull in the film’s middle section – which features the least deaths – where “The Monkey” seems to be marking time.

Left with very little to analyse in the way of potent plot developments or well-defined characterisations, it’s easy to consider “The Monkey” against Perkins’ own life – marked by death and loss. He is the son of Hollywood actor Anthony Perkins’, known for his queerness and death from AIDS which aligns with the absent father of the “The Monkey” whose deadly secrets, which are relegated to the closet, come back to haunt the rest of the family. Is there too base a reading there aligning the Shelburn patriarch with a vaguely homophobic rendering of his persuasions? Perhaps. But in a film so empty of style, messaging, or intent one finds oneself clinging for any semblance of meaning. “The Monkey” is a film which smugly feigns a supercilious coldness in the face of death that comes with little curiosity or artfulness in how it engages with tragedy or loss, whether comically or horrifically.

It does not help that beyond Maslany, who is doing much to bring charm to an empty role, the performances in “The Monkey” offer little. It’s not so much Theo James’ fault that he’s forced to spend the last hour of the film navigating between the two empty vessels that are Hal and Bill, characters that seem to exist with no character gradations or beats beyond what the film requires. But not a single technical aspect feels able to meet “The Monkey” on its impossibly banal wavelengths. A montage of improbable deaths unfolds with a shrugging ambivalence that seems to think humour is derived from a lack of interest. Meanwhile, the film veers into occasional moments of potential pathos – like a late-film conversation between the twins – that feels unearned and unremarkable. This is the kind of empty film where a character realises his brother and he share the same mother, a moment that’s delivered with the kind of empty effect that is neither humorous nor poignant. Instead, like much of “The Monkey” there is only a relentless sense of annoyance evoked from the machinations.

If Perkins is hoping to draw a parallel between fatherless Hal and his new role as an unwilling father, “The Monkey” offers nothing in the way of motifs or thematic depth for the parallelisms to work. Instead, we are treated to an awkward blend of faux-humour that seems to develop from the basest of childish humour and a sense of horror that is only intrigued by pushing the strangeness of death to its limits. “The Monkey” might be an easy way to pass the time for a night out, luxuriating in its intensifying ridiculousness and emptiness but there’s next to nothing in its unwarranted self-assuredness that lingers beyond the faint bits of it that confound.

The Monkey is currently playing in local cinemas