2024 Corruption Perceptions Index: What can Guyana do to improve its score and ranking? (Final)

Our last two articles on Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) provoked quite a reaction from two key government officials, one of whom argued that our column did not take into account the current Administration’s efforts to reduce corruption in the public sector. However, the measures referred to are peripheral issues that are hardly capable of affecting a country’s score and standing on the CPI. The other official used his weekly press conference to claim that the Transparency Institute Guyana Inc. (TIGI) had an input in the compilation of the Index and that I might have had some influence on the work of the Institute. He continued to make false and misleading statements about me, including his claim that I lack integrity and that I am a “fossil”, despite a pending lawsuit against him in relation to these and other statements that he had made about me.

My association with TIGI ceased in 2014 when I left for overseas. Since then, I have not been in contact with the Institute and therefore I could not have been a source of influence on its work. Additionally, as TIGI’s past Vice President and President, I can say with confidence that the Institute has in no way been involved in providing data for the compilation of the Index. The official went on to falsely claim that I received tens of millions of dollars for undertaking four forensic audits and that the audits that I had undertaken were in breach of the Audit Act.