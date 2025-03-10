AFC calls for probe of GOAL dealings with Staffordshire University

The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday condemned the mismanagement and deceit surrounding the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme, calling for an independent investigation into the controversial dealings with Staffordshire University and the intermediary, ISDC.

In the statement, the AFC emphasized that the recent revelations about GOAL’s dealings with Staffordshire University represent more than just administrative errors. They described it as a “national embarrassment” and a “betrayal of trust” in a programme initially intended to empower Guyanese through access to quality education.

The controversy ignited when it was exposed that students had been misled into enrolling in a non-existent programme with Staffordshire University, despite the UK-based institution explicitly denying any association with GOAL.