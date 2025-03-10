Fire obliterates rice sacks at GuySuCo’s sugar terminal

-crewmen from ship in dock extinguished blaze

Investigators are probing the cause of a fire on Saturday night which occurred on the western side of GuySuCo’s sugar terminal at Ramp Road Ruimveldt, Georgetown and destroyed rice sacks approximately one ton in weight.

A release from the police yesterday said that the rice sacks were the property of GuySuCo. The fire occurred at around 11.22 pm.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, along with Inspector Blair, Inspector King, Corporal Mounter and other police ranks visited the fire scene at approximately 12:47 am yesterday.