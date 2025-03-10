Fireman dies after serious injuries in Mae’s fire

-GPHC blasted over care, probe launched

Fireman Voshaun Manbodh, 27, passed away on Saturday night after being badly injured by a collapsing wall at Wednesday’s Mae Schools fire and the family has accused the GPHC of poor treatment and a probe has now been ordered.

Director of the Georgetown Public Hospital Incorporation (GPHC), Robbie Rambarran told Stabroek News yesterday that an investigation has been launched into the death of Guyana Fire Service (GFS) member 1871 Manbodh. The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday said that Sub-Officers Ian Burnette and Dwayne Waldron, and Fireman Jouner Morrison who were also injured during the inferno were treated and discharged.

Responding to concerns raised over Manbodh’s death, the GPHC said in a statement that the investigative panel put together will be chaired by a senior clinician from outside the institution. The panel will comprise both external and internal specialists to ensure a thorough and objective review. The institution further promised transparency and updates regarding the investigation. “We remain committed to transparency and will provide updates as the investigation progresses”, it said.