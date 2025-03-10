How the Cost of Living is affecting people (part 118)

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in the area of Martyrs’ Ville on the East Coast Demerara, Region Four about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Hemwantie Persaud

Hemwantie Persaud, a 38-year-old vendor: `The cost for everything is high in the market and shop. Now, when you change $5000 is like a $1000 because when I go to buy things to resell, the cost for all items has risen but my daily income is not increasing. A couple months back, a 1 litre bottle oil cost $300 and something; now, if I go to buy the oil for wholesale, I’ll pay $400 and $480/$460 retail at the supermarket. I run a small business at the road corner and mostly, I fry things like egg balls and so, to sell. Sometime, I buy things wholesale and sometimes, I can’t afford to buy things to resell because some days, I will get my items sell but some days, I don’t get to sell anything. A pint of channa a couple months back cost $260; now a pint of channa cost $340 in market and $400 at the shop. My husband is a carpenter and, you know the work is in-and-out. So, when my husband is not working, he would assist me in selling. My husband and I have three children together who go to school. The government should monitor how these vendors and shop owners sell their items because since Christmas time when voucher shared for school children, these people have been increasing their items. When I received the $100,000 cash grant, I repay my mother the loan I took from her, buy my son a phone to use the internet and buy groceries. By the time I break $20,000 it is gone; the grant came in use, I’m thankful for the $100,000 cash grant.’