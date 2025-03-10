Mohamed family to take legal action over GRA’s $900m claim

The Mohamed family is seeking legal recourse in response to over $900m in tax payments being demanded by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in relation to the importation of luxury vehicles.

The tax agency is demanding over $900 million in customs duties and taxes related to luxury vehicles imported by the family. The plan for legal action comes after a series of letters from the GRA citing breaches of tax exemption terms. If the Mohameds fail to pay, the GRA has warned of potential seizure and other actions. It remains unclear what led to the investigation.

The Mohamed family expressed frustration to SN yesterday, stating that they are unsure of the reasons behind the investigation. Both Azruddin Mohamed and his father Nazar Mohamed said they were unsure why all of this is happening now and charged that it was a clear case of “victimization.”

The family also believes the targeting is based on perceived notions that Azruddin Mohamed will enter the 2025 elections race.

The GRA investigation pertains to four high-end vehicles: a 2020 Ferrari 488, a 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser (PAB 3000), a 2020 Lamborghini Roadster (PZZ 4000), and a 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser (PAB 4000).

In the letters issued by the GRA, signed by Rajandra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division, the authority outlined multiple violations.

The GRA says in a letter addressed to Hana Mohamed, the sister of Azruddin Mohamed, that she violated the terms of their tax exemption regarding the 2020 Ferrari 488. According to the investigation, she failed to meet several conditions, including:

Not residing in Guyana for the mandatory 183 days per year during the concession period.

Not reporting to the GRA every six months with the vehicle and the required documents.

The vehicle not being used for the intended purpose as stated in the tax exemption letter.

The second vehicle under scrutiny is a 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser (PAB 3000). The GRA’s investigation found that the declared value of this vehicle was inconsistent with similar vehicles of the same make and specifications. As a result, the GRA adjusted the vehicle’s value and demanded an additional $24,641,272 in customs duties and taxes. The family has been given 14 days to either provide further documentation supporting the declared value or pay the additional taxes.

The third vehicle involved is a 2020 Lamborghini Roadster (PZZ 4000). Similar to the Land Cruiser, the GRA raised concerns about the declared value, claiming it was inconsistent with similar vehicles on the market.

Following the investigation, the GRA adjusted the vehicle’s value and demanded a payment of $371,775,168 in additional taxes.

Additional

The final vehicle under investigation is another 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser (PAB 4000), which shares similar issues to the previous Land Cruiser. The GRA found discrepancies in the declared value compared to similar vehicles, leading to a reassessment of its value and an additional tax demand. The GRA is demanding an additional $24,641,272 in taxes.

SN understands that the Mohamed family’s legal team is preparing to challenge the GRA’s claims.

On February 20th, 2025, SN reported that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said that Team Mohamed had understated the value of three imported vehicles – including a Lamborghini – by $300m.

In a statement, the GRA was responding to a post several days earlier by Team Mohamed, which highlighted the amount of taxes it had been paying to the state. Team Mohamed said: “In fact, with just three vehicles – two Land Cruisers and a Lamborghini – the GRA collected $98.6 million in taxes from the Mohameds”.

In its response, the GRA said it continues to adhere to the rules of confidentiality regarding taxpayers’ information and will only respond to information that may be in the public domain for clarity.

Addressing the three vehicles raised by Team Mohamed, the GRA said that Guyana has a voluntary tax compliance system whereby upon import, a declaration is submitted with values as declared by the importer, and taxes are self-assessed on this basis and paid thereon on the values so declared.

On this principle, these high-end vehicles were released (for facilitation of trade) into the custody of the Importer and the Importer advised of the post clearance and valuation steps that are usually undertaken by the respective departments of the Authority. These departments utilizing principles as underpinned by the World Trade Organisation/World Customs Organisation, by tax legislation and by Anti-Money Laundering regulations thereafter would verify the true acquisition value/cost of the said imports, and make the necessary adjustments to the applicable collectible tax.

“In the above instances, the GRA having followed these principles determined that the values of the said imports, were grossly understated, and moreso, in the case of the Lamborghini, thereby allowing for taxes in excess of 300 million dollars in revenue being underpaid and collectible from the Importer. The GRA therefore perceives that any such post may be an attempt to deny the State of its lawful revenues. The Authority strives to collect taxes in a fair, consistent and equitable manner and expect citizens to pay their true and rightful tax in accordance with their income, lifestyle and in keeping with applicable legislation. The mere statement of taxes paid does not meet the standard of a taxpayer paying his/her true, correct and rightful taxes to the State”, the tax collecting agency asserted.

The GRA reminded that misrepresenting the declared particulars or misstating the facts to avoid payment of the full taxes are subject to prosecution. As such, persons breaching the laws with intent to defraud the Revenue Authority of any taxes may be guilty of an offence and liable to fines and/or imprisonment in accordance with the provisions of the laws administered, the statement said.

“The Revenue Authority once again pleads with taxpayers to cease and desist from such activity and also to the General Public to report any illicit or unlawful activities in confidence by contacting the GRA on telephone number 227-6060”, the GRA said. Whistleblowers, it added, will be rewarded for any information provided which will be dealt with strict confidentiality in accordance with the provisions of the laws.

In its Facebook post, Team Mohamed said that Mohamed’s Enterprise is categorized among the largest tax payers in Guyana and “yet in recent weeks, a few Guyanese bent on creating mischief have raised questions about their tax history”.

It said: “In fact, with just three vehicles – two Land Cruisers and a Lamborghini – the GRA collected $98.6 million in taxes from the Mohameds.

“It’s clear that the Mohameds have contributed billions of dollars to the nation’s economic development through taxes, that is a matter of fact”, the post said.

It added that the Mohameds have never used their Investment Development Agreement, which covers their quarry and gold mining operations, to import these vehicles.

“Further, scores of LOCAL and FOREIGN COMPANIES have contributed LITTLE or NOTHING to the revenue collection system in this country”, the post added.