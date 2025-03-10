Patentia mother arrested for child abuse

Relative to video footage circulating on social media platforms of a woman abusing a child, at about 11:30 hrs yesterday, the police acted on information received and went to a residence in Patentia, West Bank Demerara, in the company of the Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) and arrested the woman seen in the video abusing the child.

The suspect who is a 27-year-old self-employed woman, was escorted to Wales Police Station, where she was interviewed by the CCPA official and Police after which she was placed into custody, a release from the Ministry of Human Services said. The child was handed over to his paternal grandmother.