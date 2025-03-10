PPP/C MP, supporters in shouting match with Azruddin Mohamed team at Lima Sands

Rising tension between PPP/C supporters and businessman Azruddin Mohamed spilled into the open yesterday when he turned up for a meeting in Lima Sands, Region Two and there was an attempt to stop him from meeting residents.

Around 100 residents of Lima Sands gathered for more than eight hours to meet with Mohamed as part of what seems to be countrywide community outreaches by him prior to the launch of an election campaign.

Mohamed, who has been travelling across the country to connect with communities and hear their concerns, was welcomed by some residents eager to voice the challenges they are facing. However, the gathering quickly became tense when a confrontation took place between the residents, current PPP/C Member of Parliament, Nandranie Coonjah, other party supporters and the residents of Lima Sands.

Around 15 PPP/C supporters staged a protest at the entrance of the community holding placards and using loudspeakers to voice their opposition to Mohamed’s visit. One male protester, speaking into a microphone, attempted to discredit Mohamed by stating, “Just to remind you, all of you people that Mr. Mohamed has been sanctioned by the US— I know you are very thankful to the President and the Vice President of this country for the tremendous support you have been given to you, the people of this region and Guyana as a whole.”

Another protester, a woman, added, “Pay your tax! Everybody get Mohamed out of Lima Sands, chase him, get him out!”

In a dramatic on-camera exchange, Coonjah is seen attempting to film the crowd, appearing to record the interactions as she clashed verbally with the residents. In the heated exchange, Coonjah hurled insults at the group, leading to the residents shouting back at her and eventually forcing her away from the meeting area. SN understands that the meeting which was supposed to start at 2pm was delayed until 5pm due to efforts by the protestors to block Mohamed’s entrance into the community. However, Mohamed was let into the community at 5pm and the meeting ran until 9pm. Citizens, according to Mohamed, were waiting at the meeting spot since 1pm however, due to the standoff, they had to wait until around 5pm for the meeting to begin.

A 7-minute-and-36-second video, shared on Team Mohamed’s official Facebook page yesterday, captures the moment. In the video, one resident addresses Mohamed, stating, “Mr. Mohamed, if you are running, every one of us here will support you because the people in Lima Sands, we have a lot of issues. The ministers, none of them in office, don’t come into Lima. Since this road finished, nobody even came to see what’s going on. They gave us a pump, they said they’re giving us water, right?”

The resident then threw an orange liquid from a bottle, which some nearby residents said that they thought it was pepper sauce. The resident, commenting on the state of the community, adds, “They say we is little Dubai, but when I hear that, Ize say oh meh gai because we can’t become like Dubai with this water here.”

The dissatisfaction of Lima Sands residents was recorded as many expressed frustration with the lack of attention and resources from local officials. They also voiced disappointment with the government’s failure to address the ongoing challenges in their community, including the lack of infrastructure development and water supply issues.