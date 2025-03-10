Special permission was granted for Ultralight aircraft to use Guyana’s airspace – GCAA

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) yesterday said that it had granted special authorization to Gyri Koeln SA, a private aviation company based in Costa Rica, permitting three ultralight aircraft to traverse Guyanese airspace as part of their journey from Suriname to Trinidad and Tobago.

A release from the GCAA said that the trio of lightweight planes began their flight on March 8, 2025, departing from Suriname at precisely 13:29 hours Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which equates to 09:29 AM local time in Guyana.

Following a three-hour flight, the ultralights landed at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) in Guyana at 16:29 hours UTC, or 12:29 PM according to Guyana Time. After a brief overnight layover, the aircraft once again took off at 10:54 AM local time (14:54 hours UTC) to embark upon the final stretch of their aerial odyssey, flying in formation, to Trinidad and Tobago.

The release said that this passage through Guyana’s sovereign airspace was made possible through the express consent and authorization of the GCAA.

“The GCAA meticulously reviewed the flight plans, aircraft specifications, and credentials of the pilots before granting the necessary approvals, ensuring full compliance with all relevant safety protocols and international aviation standards”, the release sad.

It added that the transit agreement underscores Guyana’s commitment to facilitating the smooth flow of civilian air traffic, “while simultaneously upholding the integrity of its borders and national security interests”.

The release came after social media posts raising queries about sightings of the aircraft.