Moment of truth for Tepui project and NDIA

For roughly 17 months, the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has twiddled its thumbs over the obscene award of a $865m pump station contract to an unqualified associate of the government without taking the necessary action to preserve the revenues of the country.

The original sin was committed by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) whose evaluation committee selected Tepui Inc, which had been recently formed by social media influencer Mikhail Rodrigues, ahead of experienced companies. The bids were opened in June of 2023. The award of the contract would have to be seen as payback to Mr Rodrigues by the government for the supportive services that he provided as a social media influencer.

That the evaluation committee of the NPTAB could make such a grotesque decision underscores the level of corruption available in the procurement system to operate in favour of the government’s chosen ones. Nevertheless, on a cursory examination of the “winning” bid, the NDIA as the procuring agency would have been able to detect that Tepui Inc was totally unsuitable for the task not having constructed anything of substance.

Instead of interdicting the choice and reverting the matter to the NPTAB, the NDIA accepted the selection and Cabinet gave its no objection. What has since transpired is what is to be expected. The project has gone nowhere. The inevitable loss of money from the time delay and the possible threat of flooding to the Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara community where the pump is to be located are apparently of no concern to the NDIA.

The NDIA has now been written to on the matter by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) which itself has been hesitant and tardy in addressing this very important matter. Following a visit it paid to the Belle Vue worksite on November 28th last year, the PPC said that only 4% of the work had been completed when it should have been at 50% at that stage.

The PPC told the NDIA in a letter of February 27th this year that the $865m project had no realistic chance of being completed by the deadline. It is unclear why it took the PPC three months to write the NDIA on the findings of its visit on November 28th last year.

In its letter to the NDIA, the PPC described the project as non-performing and without substantial progress towards completion which is set for July 29, 2025 this year.

Pursuant to an investigation of the awarding of the contract to Mr Rodrigues, the PPC had published a summary of its findings on April 16, 2024. It had found defects in the award of the contract to Mr Rodrigues. One of the recommendations from that Summary of Findings had said that since the contract had already been entered into, it was recommended that the NDIA monitor the performance of the contractor who operates under the name Tepui Inc and if found to be in breach then the necessary steps including termination of the contract be considered to ensure that there is value for money.

It was in this light that the PPC inquired on February 27th this year about what the NDIA intended to do. The onus is now on the NDIA to defend public revenues and to ensure that the project is delivered to the community. It is inconceivable that the NDIA will permit the effluxion of time knowing that there is no realistic prospect of Tepui Inc completing the project.

The alchemy at the NPTAB which enabled the award of the project to Tepui Inc will of course have to be investigated and remedial measures taken.

As has been stated before, the award of the pump station contract to Tepui Inc crystallises the blatant corruption that has been evident in PPP/C administrations. There is no need for PPP/C government officials to call on critics for evidence of corruption. It is staring them right in the face.