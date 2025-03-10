Benn and government need to focus on porous border security

Dear Editor,

I read with disgust the statements made by Robenson Benn who is supposed to be in charge of national security in Guyana. Editor, you and I, as well as learned Guyanese know how critical national security is for a nation. I read the daily newspaper most times when I am traveling to work because the timing is most convenient and I do so not because I don’t have anything else to do, instead it is because I want to keep abreast of what is happening in my country. A lot has been happening but let’s stick to the issue of security which was raised and engaged but not in its entirety by Benn.

Benn mentioned that Guyana does not make cocaine or guns, among some other things. This one for sure Benn has gotten right this time. My contention however is that like other learned Guyanese, how and why is Benn saying we have to do better to ensure that these illegal substances do not enter our country? Editor, the last time I checked, Benn is the security boss. What is he doing to stop cocaine trafficking? Since we do not produce the substance, why is that substance still being filtered in Guyana?

Editor, every single day the police is arresting somebody with cocaine or other narcotics. I hope Robeson Benn is reading my letter because I want to inform him of that because he seems unaware. When I used to be in court on the Essequibo Coast the police brought a Ghanaian and several Venezuelans before the magistrate for trafficking in one or either of the above substances. I cannot recall which one but I recall the men were charged for an illegal substance. Editor, I was appalled because I thought what in the world is a Ghanaian doing on the Essequibo Coast? West Africa is miles away from Guyana, more so the Essequibo Coast. But I realized that our borders are porous and, Editor, what Benn and his government need to focus on is securing our porous borders. They need to pump monies into securing Guyana’s borders to curb this and other problems.

And the same goes for the Guyana\Brazil borders. Look at the quantity of gold and cash that the police confiscated recently. And I am certain the police was alerted about that situation but who is the other person, no report about the third man was mentioned. Benn seriously needs to straighten up and get serious because the Venezuelans have already encroached on our waters and he is still sleeping. Wake up and smell the coffee. These are serious times.

Sincerely,

Yannason Duncan