The potable water situation in Guyana has remained largely unimproved

Dear Editor,

As an individual who remigrated to my homeland of Guyana after twenty years, it is deeply concerning to witness the ongoing challenges with the country’s water supply. Despite the passing years, the situation remains largely unimproved—brown, discolored water continues to flow through taps, while some communities face the even harsher reality of having no access to water at all. This lack of a necessity has left many residents frustrated and longing for a future where clean, accessible water is not a luxury but a standard amenity.

It is unacceptable that citizens are paying for an inconsistent and unreliable water service that directly affects their daily lives. Clean water is not just a convenience; it is a fundamental human right and a critical component of public health, sanitation, and overall well-being. The ongoing water issues pose a serious challenge to the development and progress of our nation, impacting families, businesses, and the quality of life for all.

Yes, Guyana is one of the most resource-rich countries in South America, with vast reserves of oil, gold, bauxite, diamonds, timber, and fertile agricultural land. However, despite this wealth, many communities still struggle with access to basic services like clean water, reliable electricity, quality healthcare, and infrastructure development.

I urge the relevant authorities to prioritize immediate and long-term solutions to this pressing issue. Investments in infrastructure, proper maintenance, and transparency in service delivery are crucial steps toward ensuring that every Guyanese household has access to safe and reliable water. As a returning citizen, I hope to see meaningful improvements that reflect a commitment to the well-being of our people and the sustainable development of our country.

Sincerely,

Blane R. Bunbury

Communications officer – AFC