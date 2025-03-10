TVET courses are all offered at GTI, why the need to deviate?

Dear Editor,

I would like to make the following comments:

It appears GOAL’s objective was to ramp-up Vocational & Technical skills. Auto-mechanic repairs, welding, electrical technicians, plumbing, carpentry, masonry, solar and wind/electrical technicians. These courses are at the core of the Curriculum offered at Govt Technical Institute. Build more campuses of GTI; expand its curriculum.

GTI has produced tens of thousands of outstanding graduates in Vocational & Technical skills over the last 75 years, thousands compared favourably to the best anywhere else in the world. GTI graduated students with what was called the City and Guilds Certificate. These graduates were in great demand – and earned top salaries when they emigrated to the United States. So, why was GTI bypassed/replaced by GOAL described as an Online Academy which offered no hands-on, practical training?

More advanced courses – Engineering courses – are offered at University of Guyana. This institution too was bypassed by GOAL.

It is unimaginable to me that some folks in Guyana would design a program like GOAL. My thinking is that this program did not take into consideration the aims and objectives of what is needed in Guyana. It was/is throwing away good money. Billions of dollars.

(2) Voc and Tech skill-training should be separated from MA and PhD programs in Liberal Arts and Science subjects. It is like mixing up oranges and apples and expecting to fulfill your objective of filling the dire shortage of Voc and Tech skills.

In August 2024 a Guyanese Ministerial team came to NYC to recruit plumbers, electrical technicians, carpenters. NYC is a high-priced labour market – all the mentioned skills earned over $100,000 a year. If you really need to recruit these types of skills, go to the Caribbean, India or Thailand – where it will cost you as little as $30,000 a year.

It is my considered opinion that GOAL is a farce – and because it costs the Govt billions of dollars (as much or more than UG), it is the worst scam and boondoggle pulled off on the GoG in the last 25-years. The corruption of this GOAL programme is many times worse than Tepui Inc.

I call on the GoG to scrap this programme. Spend your money where these skills can best be produced at GTI and UG.

Sincerely,

Mike Persaud