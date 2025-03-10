West Demerara, Leonora, De Willem storm to wins

Cheddi Jagan Memorial Wind-ball Cricket

West Demerara, Leonora, and De Willem recorded comfortable wins when the Cheddi Jagan Memorial Wind-ball Cricket Championship continued yesterday.

Hosted at the National Track and Field Centre parking lot, De Willem defeated Zeeburg by 10 wickets. Batting first, De Willem ended on 51/0. In response, Zeeburg finished on 53/0.

Similarly, Leonora dismantled Camille’s Academy by nine wickets. Batting first, Camille’s Academy laboured to 42/9 at the end of their allocation.

In response, Leonora ended on 43/1, with D. Singh tallying 32 runs.

Likewise, West Demerara crushed Uitvlugt by 37 runs. Batting first, West Demerara posted an imposing 78/2. Abdul Ahmad smashed 40 runs while Jeremiah Garnett supported with 24.

In reply, Uitvlugt stumbled to 41/5. Samuel Persaud snared 3-2 in his spell.