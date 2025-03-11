Still a long way to go for women’s equality

-Chancellor (ag) Cummings-Edwards

`There is so much to be done on our part…We still have cases in the private sector where if women try to raise their voice or have their voices heard they are met with violence’

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards has called for greater inclusion of women in decision-making processes, emphasizing that while progress has been made, there is still a long way to go.

Speaking yesterday in observance of the International Day of Women Judges she acknowledged that women currently make up more than 50 percent of Guyana’s judiciary, a notable achievement, but argued that representation alone does not mean equality has been fully realized.

“Women’s participation in decision-making, have we arrived? In my view, we are there, but there is still more to go.”

She pointed to Article 29 of the Guyana Constitution, which guarantees equal rights in both public and private spheres, and urged lawmakers to strengthen legal protections for women.