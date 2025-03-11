Mechanic charged with murder of Trinidad youth boxer by

(Trinidad Guardian) The man held in connection with the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old national youth boxer Prince Charles, has been charged with murder.

Following instructions from Director of Public Prosecution Roger Gaspard, Shane Purcell, a 57-year-old mechanic, was yesterday charged with the teen’s murder.

On Carnival Tuesday night in Sangre Grande, Charles, who was a Form Five student of the Sangre Grande Secondary School, got into an argument with a man after he reportedly danced with the man’s relative. The young boxer, who represented this country in several international events, was stabbed in the neck and died soon after arriving at the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Police said they viewed CCTV footage, social media recordings and spoke to eyewitnesses to solve the case.