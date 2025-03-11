Rowley rejects Trump’s Cuba policy, says Trinidad will defend right to hire doctors

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has come out in defence of Trinidad and Tobago’s sovereignty following the recent threat of US visa restrictions announced by President Donald Trump administration against governments utilising Cuba’s overseas medical missions. The programme, which has been vital to healthcare systems across the region for decades, has been described in a report by the Trump administration as constituting “forced labour” and a form of “human trafficking”.

However, while delivering the feature address at the ceremony to mark the practical completion of the $1.3 billion Port-of-Spain General Hospital Central Block yesterday, Rowley took aim at the Trump policy and reaffirmed this country’s relation with Cuba.

“We rely heavily on healthcare specialists whom we have obtained from India, the Philippines, and mainly from Cuba over the decades.

“Out of the blue we’re being called human traffickers because we hire technical people who we pay top dollars equal to local rates but we’re now being accused of taking part in the programme where people are being exploited. That is someone’s interpretation,” Rowley said of the Trump administration policy.

Dr Rowley said he was willing to surrender further trips to the US in an effort to ensure T&T’s position is not taken lightly.

“There are local people here encouraging them to take away our US visas. I came back from California and if I never go back there again in my life, I will ensure that the sovereignty of Trinidad and Tobago is known to its people and respected by all.”

Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio articulated the restrictive policy on Cuba.

“The United States is expanding its Cuba-related visa restriction policy, and the State Department has taken steps to restrict visa issuance to Cuban and complicit third-country government officials and individuals responsible for Cuba’s exploitative labour export programme,” Rubio said, adding that the US will promote accountability for the Cuban regime for oppressing its people and those who profit from forced labour.

On Sunday, US officials and Caricom Foreign Affairs Ministers met to discuss the ramifications of the Trump administration policy.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne yesterday told Guardian Media that the discussions were cordial and further talks with other officials, including Rubio, are set to be scheduled. “Yesterday evening’s meeting with US Special Envoy Mauricio Claver-Carone went extremely well. His dialogue with me and other Foreign Ministers of COFCOR lasted about one and a half hours and was conducted in a relaxed, engaging, and productive spirit. The Secretary General of Caricom and one assistant Secretary General were also present with us. The discussions were wide-ranging, with some specific focus on the current US policies on Cuba, and the issues of migration, regional security, energy security, and Haiti. This was designed as an initial interface, and more substantive exchanges are anticipated in the near future with the Special Envoy, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other key members of the current US administration.”

Prime Minister Rowley reflected on the state of the country’s healthcare system during the yesterday’s ceremony, acknowledging the challenges and triumphs in reforming the sector. He recounted how the hospital, which will begin its intake of patients in July, was a pre- pandemic vision.

“As I read that report sometime before June, it frightened me that sometime in my tenure the Central Block could become a disaster zone because that engineering study in 2009 indicated quite clearly that the Central Block in the city of Port-of-Spain was engineeringly unsound, meaning it had come to the end of its useful life. In June of 2017, having taken the issue to cabinet, the cabinet agreed then, whatever circumstances we were facing, we must address this particular matter.”

He explained that a magnitude 6.9 earthquake back in 2018 eventually jolted Government into action.

Dr Rowley asserted that throughout his tenure, efforts had been made to prioritise healthcare with the construction of new facilities in both Trinidad and Tobago.

“Throughout my career, I’ve begged my colleagues and my fellow citizens, don’t sell this country short. I know there is a lot to be done, I know we fail from point to point and time to time but in this nation, there is so much we can be proud of, we must acknowledge that it has been good in many areas.”