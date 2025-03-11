Young Mohammed’s humanitarianism has brought a new meaning to change

Dear Editor,

We are seeing a new dimension of humanitarianism overflowing to the people of Guyana. It is indeed a fresh, new air and the people are loving it. I admire what the Mohammed’s are doing, especially young Azruddin.

Editor, he is an Essequibian, just like me, and that humanitarian fever that he is expressing makes me happy. Editor, Azruddin is too young for me to know him and also he grew up in the city. Anyhow, the basic reason why I admire him is because he has wealth and he chooses to share same. It reminds me of what Lula did for the poorer class of Brazilians. Indeed, Guyana needs a change, a transformation, an overhaul of its politics. Complacency breeds poverty and change brings about a newness, growth.

Editor, people are tired of the same old routine, and from what I have been seeing in those videos when Mohammed touch down everyone lights up. Editor, this is a message in itself. The people are tired of holding onto promises, they need promises to materialize and this is what young Mohammed is bringing to the people. He is walking the walk. He is holding dear to his promises. He is delivering and again this is what the people need.

Editor, every Guyanese should be living comfortable and if this was the case a lot wouldn’t want to be living in the cold. The youths of Guyana need to be trained in skills areas; our women need to be protected and educated about abuse. Our children should never have to go hungry especially when we have an abundance of natural resources. Each Guyanese should be able to own land/ homes, etc. Our cost of living is way high and poverty remains a cry of the day.

It is sad, but unfortunately, it is also true. Our leaders need to do better, and when I say better, I am stressing that politicians need to deliver on their promises. The opposition need to be vibrant and must hold those in power accountable. Crime must be of the past and we Guyanese must look out for one another. If our leaders are able to do this, I know it is not going to happen spontaneously, it would be a work in progress, and Guyana would embrace her dignity.

For too long Guyana has been hanging her head in shame. She is fifty- five years old, older than I am and still is being played for a fool. We need to get it right. Stop playing politics with people’s lives. Azruddin continue to shine. Continue to be fearless and always remember what you do today would leave an imprint tomorrow. The people are crying out and they see you as someone who can change their lives. Best of luck.

Sincerely,

Yannason Duncan