Guyana falls to Trinidad in tight U20 Pan Am Qualifier Match

Guyana’s U20 men’s field hockey team suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Trinidad and Tobago in the PAHF Junior Continental Qualifier, Junior Pan American Men’s Challenge 2025. The match took place yesterday at the Sir Garfield Sports Complex in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Despite a strong start from Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago showed resilience, overturning an early deficit to claim victory. Jabari Lovell gave Guyana the lead in the 10th minute, capitalizing on an attacking opportunity.

However, Trinidad responded quickly, with Adam Wyatt equalizing just two minutes later in the 12th minute.