Moseley’s century powers Malteenoes to dominant victory over Agricola

A blistering century from Shaquille Moseley propelled Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) Warriors to a commanding 195-run victory over PFA Agricola in the ongoing NBS 2nd Division 40-Overs competition at the Malteenoes Ground.

Moseley’s unbeaten 104 on Sunday anchored MSC’s imposing total of 301-8 (40 overs), leaving Agricola with an insurmountable chase that ultimately ended in a meagre 106 all out.

Batting first, MSC Warriors got off to a solid start with Adrian Hinds leading the charge, smashing 49 off just 33 balls. Despite early breakthroughs for Agricola, including Akeem Chrichlow’s departure for 10 and Hinds’ dismissal soon after, Colis Rimple (55 off 64) stabilized the innings before Moseley took full control. His masterful 104 came off just 87 deliveries, laced with nine fours and five sixes, ensuring MSC finished with a formidable total. Agricola’s bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, with R. Dazell and N. Mahadeo picking up three wickets each but proving expensive. Their efforts were overshadowed by MSC’s aggressive stroke play, which saw the run rate soar above seven per over.