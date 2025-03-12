Black Bush businessman charged with killing cane harvester on New Year’s Day

Moonie Ramnarine, a 65-year-old businessman from Lot 14, Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder, was today charged with the manslaughter of 29-year-old Yognand Chaitram, a cane harvester from Lot 19, Alness Village, following a shooting on New Year’s Day.

Ramnarine appeared before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva.

Ramnarine was granted bail of one million dollars and was required to surrender his passport.

On the day in question Ramnarine was operating a beer garden in the lower flat of his premises when an argument among patrons erupted. The now deceased and others were accused of breaking bottles and threatening each other.

The businessman had stated that he attempted to close his gate when the now deceased and another man threw him to the ground, injuring his elbow. While on the ground and being threatened with bottles, Ramnarine said he discharged two rounds from his licensed firearm, hitting Chaitram, who collapsed on the road. Ramnarine then secured his business place, reported the incident to the police and surrendered his firearm and licence.

Two .32 spent shells were recovered, one inside the shop and one outside.

Ramnarine’s next court appearance is set for April 1st, at the Mibicuri Magistrate’s Court.