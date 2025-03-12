Family of missing Venezuelan woman awaiting DNA findings on remains

The family of Miguelys Centeno, a 21-year-old Venezuelan woman who is presumed dead after she went missing two weeks ago, is awaiting DNA results on remains that were found.

A relative told Stabroek News on Monday that the family viewed the remains and is now awaiting the DNA sample results from the Guyana Forensics Laboratory.

While the family awaits the DNA results from the police, the clothing that was found besides the body matches the clothing Centeno was last seen wearing when she entered the truck of the suspect. It was disclosed to this newspaper that braces were observed on the teeth of the skeletal remains that were found. Centeno wore braces. At the time of the incident Centeno was also wearing a chain and earrings.