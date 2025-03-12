Four boys to face charges over West Demerara School beating – sources

Four of the 17 boys involved in the violent attack on Kelvin Fraser at the West Demerara Secondary School in January are set to face charges with the case expected to move forward by tomorrow, sources say.

The Fraser family has expressed gratitude to Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) Commissioner Nicole Cole and Chief Executive Officer Andre Gonsalves for their efforts. Meranda Bruce, Fraser’s grandmother, shared her thoughts with Stabroek News last evening. “Honestly, I don’t know how to say I feel because I feel like this could backfire because this is a gang—to be honest I feel afraid but everything is in God’s hand and God knows why RCC came into the region,” she said.