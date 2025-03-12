Man robbed of motorcycle on UG Access Road

Police are investigating an armed robbery committed on Onix Duncan, a 28-year-old office assistant on the UG Access Road, Turkeyen.

Duncan was robbed on Monday night of his black Honda Navi motorcycle bearing registration number CP 234, valued at $250,000.

The robbery occurred at about 11.20 pm and was carried out by two men, both of whom were armed with cutlasses. The suspects were on a black motorcycle (registration number unknown).

Enquiries disclosed that the victim was riding his motorcycle on UG Access Road heading in the southern direction and while in the vicinity of the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory, he was confronted by the two suspects on the black motorcycle who rode up from behind him.