No official report yet on cause of Mae’s school fire

A week after the devastating fire at Mae’s Schools in Subryanville, the Guyana Fire Service has yet to provide an official report on what caused the blaze.

The fire, which erupted around 7:45 am last Wednesday—just before the start of classes—displaced over 1,100 students and teachers as they prepared for the 2025 examination period.

Despite multiple inquiries from Stabroek News, Fire Chief Gregory Wickham has not responded to calls, and no statement has been issued detailing the findings of investigators.

While the cause remains officially undetermined, several sources have suggested that faulty electrical wiring may have been to blame. However, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has denied receiving any reports of wiring issues at the school before the fire.