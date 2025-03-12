Seventy-five Venezuelans deported for not using prescribed port of entry

-intercepted in boat at Abram Zuil

Seventy-five Venezuelans comprising 66 adults and 9 children were intercepted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday at approximately 6:45 am in a boat at Abram Zuil on the Essequibo Coast and were deported yesterday for not using the prescribed port of entry.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the group was located on a boat measuring about 45 feet in length and 8 feet in width, powered by two 75 HP Yamaha outboard engines. Police ranks, who were on mobile patrol duty in the vicinity of the Abram Zuil seawall on the Essequibo Coast, spotted the vessel during their routine operations.

This marks the second reported incident of Venezuelans illegally entering Guyana by sea and being deported this year by the Guyana Police Force. Sources indicate that the Guyana Coast Guard routinely intercepts such vessels at multiple access points. However, it remains unclear how many boats have been intercepted so far this year. Venezuelans coming are usually required to present themselves at the immigration outpost at Morawhanna in the northwest.